28,500 Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

