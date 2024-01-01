1,187 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.97. 1,020,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,026. The firm has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

