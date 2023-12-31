ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

CNET stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%.

Institutional Trading of ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Free Report ) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

