ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
CNET stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 28.87%.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.
