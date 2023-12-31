YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 546 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $308,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,215. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.25. 1,905,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,827,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.