YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. 3,643,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.45.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

