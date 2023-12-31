Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,974,000 after buying an additional 629,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 959.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 501,774 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 420.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after buying an additional 493,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,719,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $139.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.28. Westlake has a 1-year low of $98.05 and a 1-year high of $143.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

