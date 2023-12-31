Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the November 30th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of EAD opened at $6.52 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.05.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.