Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the November 30th total of 170,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of EAD opened at $6.52 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 478,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 325,952 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 88,815 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

