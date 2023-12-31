Wedbush Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $420.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $353.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.85. The company has a market capitalization of $909.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $117.74 and a 52-week high of $361.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total value of $17,045,836.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,984 shares of company stock worth $230,205,156. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

