WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

WEC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.58.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $84.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

