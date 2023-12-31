Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $50.62 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $50.62 million and $1.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00092943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00032654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00025656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005646 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,495,205 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.