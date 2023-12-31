Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
VGZ opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.50.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
Featured Stories
