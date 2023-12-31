Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

VGZ opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.