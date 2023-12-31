Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Update

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vinci Stock Up 0.3 %

Vinci stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 55,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vinci has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.2781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

