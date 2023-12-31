Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 86,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 108,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 32.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.6% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.