Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0070

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $72.13 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

