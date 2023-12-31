Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $436.80. 4,376,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,521. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $347.19 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $349.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.85.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.