V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Update

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

V Technology Stock Performance

VCHYF stock remained flat at $21.84 during trading hours on Friday. V Technology has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

V Technology Company Profile

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

