United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $157.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,649. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

