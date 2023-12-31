United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $964.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Howard bought 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,687.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

