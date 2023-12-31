Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
