Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:UL opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.85. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

