Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBSFY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

UBSFY stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

