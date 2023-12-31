U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 2.1 %

GROW opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.95. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

