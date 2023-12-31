U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 2.1 %
GROW opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.95. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
