Trellis Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $57,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.55. 2,631,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.34 and its 200 day moving average is $214.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

