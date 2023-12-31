Trellis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 828 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $295.67. 2,300,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,011. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.29.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

