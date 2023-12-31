Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 884,116 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,933,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $25,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $39.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

