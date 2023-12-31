TotalEnergies SE (TTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.74 ($0.81) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

TTE stock opened at GBX 61.65 ($0.78) on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of GBX 48.74 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 68.92 ($0.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.81.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

