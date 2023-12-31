Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) & KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Financial Review

Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY – Get Free Report) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Total Access Communication Public pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 158.3%. KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Total Access Communication Public pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KDDI pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Total Access Communication Public alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Total Access Communication Public and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total Access Communication Public N/A N/A N/A KDDI 12.08% 12.23% 5.72%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total Access Communication Public 0 0 0 0 N/A KDDI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Total Access Communication Public and KDDI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Total Access Communication Public and KDDI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total Access Communication Public N/A N/A N/A $22.58 0.34 KDDI $41.98 billion 1.73 $5.01 billion $1.15 13.70

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Total Access Communication Public. Total Access Communication Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KDDI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KDDI beats Total Access Communication Public on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total Access Communication Public

(Get Free Report)

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited or DTAC is one of the leading telecommunication service providers in Thailand. Founded in August 1989, it operates 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands under a concession granted by the Communications Authority of Thailand (CAT). As of 6 September 2007, the Company’s registered capital was THB 4,744,161,260 of which THB 4,735,622,000 was paid-up capital and divided into 2,367,811,000 ordinary shares with a par value of THB 2. To promote the development of telecommunication services in Thailand, the private sector was allowed to participate in the telecommunication market under concessions on a Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO) basis with two state enterprises, which has been corporatized as TOT Corporation Public Company Limited (TOT) and known as TOT Public Company Limited and CAT Telecom Public Company Limited (CAT). Under the BTO arrangement, the private operators, as concession holders, are required to build network infrastructure and transfer the assets to the state agencies granting the concessions. The operators thereafter have an exclusive right to use the assets during the term of the concession and operate cellular network to

About KDDI

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Total Access Communication Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Access Communication Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.