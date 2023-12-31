Threshold (T) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $250.93 million and $8.70 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,583.34 or 1.00000892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012020 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00180327 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003678 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02485126 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $10,499,333.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

