The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Boosted by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,342,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,799. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26. The company has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

