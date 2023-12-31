The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,138,000 after buying an additional 495,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $94.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

