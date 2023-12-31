The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $385.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $387.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

