The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Increased by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,244,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
