TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.65.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFII stock opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. TFI International has a 1 year low of $98.61 and a 1 year high of $138.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

