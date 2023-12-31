TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,916. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

