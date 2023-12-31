TFC Financial Management Inc. Purchases 205 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $232.64. 703,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.67. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

