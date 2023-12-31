TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,350. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

