TFC Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $409.52. 42,662,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,251,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.15 and its 200 day moving average is $374.64. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $260.34 and a 52 week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

