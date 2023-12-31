TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $606,043.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,521 shares of company stock worth $2,321,111 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.98. The company had a trading volume of 960,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.92 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

