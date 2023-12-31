Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $93,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,482 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $93,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at $541,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 4,962 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $84,602.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,623.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,538 shares of company stock worth $1,110,771 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $660.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 155.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

