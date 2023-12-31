Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81. The company has a market cap of $539.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.