Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $245.62 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

