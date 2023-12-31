Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.0% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.46. 1,150,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $241.68 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.27. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

