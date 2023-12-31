Storj Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Storj has a market capitalization of $286.22 million and approximately $57.62 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,711,818 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

