StockNews.com Upgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMI. Northcoast Research cut Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.52. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

