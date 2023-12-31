StockNews.com Lowers Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,621 shares of company stock valued at $874,239 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 50.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,768,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,387,000 after buying an additional 384,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

