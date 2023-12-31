StockNews.com Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.40.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.96. AGCO has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $95,107,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

