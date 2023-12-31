StockNews.com Downgrades Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Maiden Stock Down 3.2 %
MHLD stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $231.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
