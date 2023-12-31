StockNews.com Downgrades Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Maiden Stock Down 3.2 %

MHLD stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $231.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

Maiden Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 357.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,424,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Maiden by 158.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,070,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Maiden by 413.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 916,463 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Maiden by 387.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 564,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.