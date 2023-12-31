StockNews.com Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FBK has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

NYSE FBK opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.08.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FB Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

