StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Old Point Financial stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $90.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.28. Old Point Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPOF. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.