StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of BGI opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

