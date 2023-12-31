Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

